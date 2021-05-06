$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,814,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,332,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 137,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 117,161 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOH stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $93.35. The company had a trading volume of 152,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average is $81.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

