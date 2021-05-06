$1.48 EPS Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.90. The Progressive reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in The Progressive by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,460,000 after purchasing an additional 149,521 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.28. 37,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,097. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $104.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

