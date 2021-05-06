-$1.72 EPS Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.96). Albireo Pharma reported earnings of ($2.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($7.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.49) to ($5.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.97) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALBO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

ALBO stock opened at $30.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

In related news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,686. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after buying an additional 305,624 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 686,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 40,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 257,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 170,014 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

