$1.94 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to report sales of $1.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.57 million and the lowest is $600,000.00. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $2.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $27.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.64 million to $35.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $196.77 million, with estimates ranging from $97.26 million to $416.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million.

ASND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.22.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $138.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.47. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $119.11 and a 12-month high of $183.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after buying an additional 18,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,684,000 after buying an additional 142,341 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $923,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

