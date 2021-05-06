101 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Booking by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 3,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 89.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 9.1% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Wedbush raised their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,291.48.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,337.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,389.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2,161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,303.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.25) by $1.99. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

