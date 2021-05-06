10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.98 million.

Several research firms have commented on TXG. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

TXG stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.90. The stock had a trading volume of 706,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,771. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $203.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.62.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $289,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,937,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,424,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,832 shares of company stock worth $37,314,619 in the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.