$12.00 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to post $12.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $13.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $62.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $73.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $81.00 million, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $94.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,007,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 106,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLMN stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.84 million, a P/E ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

