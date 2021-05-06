$13.90 Million in Sales Expected for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will report $13.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year sales of $93.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $102.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $183.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $242.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

VLDR traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,161. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

