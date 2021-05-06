155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Downgraded by Roth Capital to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

BLD has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

155675 has a 1-year low of C$49.61 and a 1-year high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.32 million.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.