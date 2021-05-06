$160.33 Million in Sales Expected for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to announce sales of $160.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.21 million to $163.41 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $150.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $649.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $646.90 million to $653.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $695.35 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $706.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,112.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $38,766.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,496 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 248.7% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth $5,688,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 31.6% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

