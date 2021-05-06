16,567 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 210,157,983 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after acquiring an additional 590,578 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,151,000 after buying an additional 793,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,302,000. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

PAAS opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 21.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

