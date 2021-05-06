1,665 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $77,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 101,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.85.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $138.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $138.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.96.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

