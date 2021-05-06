1,954 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

IWS stock opened at $115.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $115.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

