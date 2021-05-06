1,962 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,962 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after buying an additional 595,823 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after acquiring an additional 489,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 400,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 265,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $26,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $164.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.12. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

