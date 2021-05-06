$2.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post $2.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the highest is $2.38 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $8.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 38,433 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.01. 349,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,921. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $103.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

