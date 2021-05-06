21,792 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors

Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. Peloton Interactive comprises approximately 0.9% of Aaron Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.25.

PTON stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 809,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,070,945. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,199.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.66.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,032,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,196,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

