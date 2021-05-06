2,198 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $252,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $104.42 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

