$229.01 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will report sales of $229.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.00 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $188.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $863.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $857.05 million to $872.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $989.77 million, with estimates ranging from $973.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.46.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,895.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,894. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Boot Barn by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $232,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.