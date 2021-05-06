2,366 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after buying an additional 272,863 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,244,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $105.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.20. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $105.91.

