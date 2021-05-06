26,891 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 129,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,326. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

