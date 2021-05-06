$27.14 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to report sales of $27.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.87 million and the highest is $27.40 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $23.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $111.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.01 million to $113.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $119.24 million, with estimates ranging from $117.48 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%.

BWB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $461.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.79. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

