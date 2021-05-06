$32.77 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will announce $32.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.45 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $131.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $134.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $127.10 million, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $130.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. 31,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,266. The firm has a market cap of $97.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.