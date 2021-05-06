$347.51 Million in Sales Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce sales of $347.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.04 million to $367.65 million. iRobot posted sales of $279.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $95.36 on Thursday. iRobot has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.53 and its 200 day moving average is $100.74. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 743.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 59,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iRobot by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

