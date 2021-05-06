$371.75 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report sales of $371.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $375.20 million and the lowest is $367.97 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $406.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.85. 99,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.80, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 140,696 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 69,874 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $10,882,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

