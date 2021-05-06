3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $200.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $198.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM opened at $201.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $203.15. The firm has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in 3M by 103,772.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.