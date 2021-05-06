3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.18. 50,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,336. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $203.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

