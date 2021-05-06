$4.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post $4.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $4.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $18.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.02 billion to $19.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.62. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $98.64 and a 12-month high of $137.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

