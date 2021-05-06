$4.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to post earnings per share of $4.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $13.12 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.29 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow West Fraser Timber.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

WFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $235,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $283,000.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $84.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.01. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $88.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.1574 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Featured Article: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Fraser Timber (WFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.