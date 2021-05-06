$4.83 Million in Sales Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce sales of $4.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.43 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.05 million to $40.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $99.84 million, with estimates ranging from $87.75 million to $108.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ AGRX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The company has a market cap of $134.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at $320,427.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 72,500 shares of company stock worth $147,573. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.