$4.83 Million in Sales Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce sales of $4.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.43 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.05 million to $40.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $99.84 million, with estimates ranging from $87.75 million to $108.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ AGRX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The company has a market cap of $134.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at $320,427.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 72,500 shares of company stock worth $147,573. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

