4,064 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock opened at $124.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

