$43.00 Million in Sales Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to post sales of $43.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.70 million to $45.20 million. Phreesia reported sales of $33.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $184.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.10 million to $186.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $223.73 million, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $228.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Shares of PHR stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $49.26. 373,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,434. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59.

In other news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 76,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $5,488,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,888 shares of company stock worth $10,105,096. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

