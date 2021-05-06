4,757 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 58,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 124,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,865,690. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $195.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

