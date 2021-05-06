50,872 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth about $8,123,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in KE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,175,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KE by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 675,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after acquiring an additional 394,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KE by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,237,000 after acquiring an additional 592,683 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth about $5,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $49.51 on Thursday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

