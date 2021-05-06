5N Plus Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

VNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.64.

Shares of VNP opened at C$4.24 on Wednesday. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$1.46 and a 12-month high of C$5.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$346.20 million and a P/E ratio of 128.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.81 million.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

