$64.62 Million in Sales Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post sales of $64.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.76 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $34.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $286.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.45 million to $289.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $384.43 million, with estimates ranging from $367.18 million to $401.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.95 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiverr International by 198.4% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 215.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 97.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 1,499.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FVRR traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.88. The company had a trading volume of 631,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,632. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $336.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -427.62 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

