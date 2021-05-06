678 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 678 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $770,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 36,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $581.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $152.76 and a 12 month high of $586.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,564,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.31.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

