6,919 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,080,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $7,018,038.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock valued at $300,856,426. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $213.79 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.07 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.80 and a 200-day moving average of $272.84.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.07.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

