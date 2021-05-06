7,000 Shares in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

PSXP opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

