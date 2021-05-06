$719.02 Million in Sales Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report $719.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $707.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $727.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $718.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMA. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.48. The stock had a trading volume of 33,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $78.61.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $789,450. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Comerica by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

