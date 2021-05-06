800 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.24.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $56.18 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.70.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

