8,208 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $135,037,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,287,000 after purchasing an additional 301,315 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,941,000 after buying an additional 240,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,349,000 after buying an additional 175,453 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 735,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,589,000 after acquiring an additional 172,563 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.31. 9,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,118. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

