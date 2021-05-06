8,953 Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

NYSE SPR opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

