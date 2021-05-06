8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of 8X8 worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in 8X8 by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGHT. B. Riley upped their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $31,171.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,059.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $28,368.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,619 shares of company stock worth $633,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

