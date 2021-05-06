901 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 901 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of FedEx by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,554 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 41,452 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in FedEx by 52.0% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.52. The stock had a trading volume of 65,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,998. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.48. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $309.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,251 shares of company stock valued at $38,573,231. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.