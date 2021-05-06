9,905 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Acquired by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in XPeng by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after buying an additional 260,575 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,569,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000.

XPEV opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. XPeng’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

