A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 153,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,031. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

