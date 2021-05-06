AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 3.5% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.79. 75,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,871. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.47. The company has a market cap of $184.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

