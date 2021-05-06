AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Buys 447 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Republic Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSG stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.82. 25,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,008. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

