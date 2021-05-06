AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 62.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,843 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $93.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.01.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

