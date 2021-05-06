Aaron Wealth Advisors Acquires 97,732 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,732 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.4% of Aaron Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,668,300 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

